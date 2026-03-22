‘Don’t work for awards, work with purpose’: Kiran Bedi

JHARSUGUDA: Former lieutenant governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday visited Vedanta Aluminium’s plant at Jharsuguda, where she addressed over 1,000 participants at a town hall meeting, highlighting the importance of purpose, integrity, and inclusivity in driving meaningful change.

The interaction, organised as part of the company’s Women’s Day 2026 celebrations, saw participation from employees, business partners, families, and community members, both in person and virtually. Drawing from her decades of public service, Bedi emphasised that individual choices at the workplace have a broader societal impact and called for empathetic leadership and continuous learning.

“Stay committed to learning, lead with empathy, and connect with people by listening and understanding before correcting. A stronger workforce needs more women, who bring a steady mindset, empathy, and the drive to deliver. Do not work for awards. Work with purpose, ownership, and sense of belonging. Recognition will follow meaningful work,” she said.

Non-executive director of Vedanta Limited Priya Agarwal Hebbar and Vedanta Jharsuguda CEO C Chandru were also present.