MoEFCC directs strict action on illegal sand mining in Balasore's Subarnarekha river

BALASORE: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued instruction to the state government agencies to take visible action within 15 days to arrest illegal sand mining and smuggling from Subarnarekha river in Balasore district.

With complaints lodged by residents of 15 villages which have borne the brunt of the illegal mining, a virtual hearing was held on Friday by MoEFCC secretary Tanmay Kumar where deputy director Rajeev Ranjan, joint director Krishnendu Mandal, director (mines) Kahnucharan Dhir, member secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board Manoj Nair and village representative Chandan Kumar Manna participated.

The villagers had previously complained that illegal sand mining and smuggling from Subarnarekha river in Jaleswar block has spiraled out of control of the administration.

During the hearing, the top MoEFCC officials issued strict orders to curb illegal mining and smuggling while directing that complainants be provided protection. The ministry said both the chief secretary and director general of police must be informed and instructions were issued for visible action within 15 days at the sites where illegal sand mining is taking place.