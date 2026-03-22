MoEFCC directs strict action on illegal sand mining in Balasore's Subarnarekha river

BALASORE: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued instruction to the state government agencies to take visible action within 15 days to arrest illegal sand mining and smuggling from Subarnarekha river in Balasore district.
With complaints lodged by residents of 15 villages which have borne the brunt of the illegal mining, a virtual hearing was held on Friday by MoEFCC secretary Tanmay Kumar where deputy director Rajeev Ranjan, joint director Krishnendu Mandal, director (mines) Kahnucharan Dhir, member secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board Manoj Nair and village representative Chandan Kumar Manna participated.
The villagers had previously complained that illegal sand mining and smuggling from Subarnarekha river in Jaleswar block has spiraled out of control of the administration.
During the hearing, the top MoEFCC officials issued strict orders to curb illegal mining and smuggling while directing that complainants be provided protection. The ministry said both the chief secretary and director general of police must be informed and instructions were issued for visible action within 15 days at the sites where illegal sand mining is taking place.
Villagers, led by Manna, submitted that illegal sand transportation is underway day and night up to the West Bengal border along the river. Despite repeated protests, the removal of sand has created serious threats for more than 15 river-side villages.
A month ago, the villagers had submitted a memorandum to the ministry in which they stated that steel and mines department has not taken appropriate action despite the alarming situation. While illegal mining has caused environmental pollution, reckless transportation is endangering lives and property worth crores of rupees, said the villagers who alleged nexus of mafia with local police.
It was also highlighted that criminal cases related to sand smuggling are on the rise as law and order has been destabilised while accidents involving tractors and dumpers have become frequent. Villagers said their opposition to illegal sand mining has invited attacks, false cases and threats from the mafia.
The villagers demanded strict action and installation of CCTV cameras at the entry point to the river beds. Recently, a woman was injured after being hit by a dumper which led to public outrage and road blockades.