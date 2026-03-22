Nor’wester damages crops in over 200 ha area in Odisha's Koraput district

JEYPORE: Several regions in Koraput district continue to reel under nor’wester (Kalabaisakhi) over the past four days, causing widespread damage to standing crops, leaving farmers concerned.

Farmers said vegetable crops, particularly tomato, beans, cauliflower, cabbage and brinjal, have been badly hit across more than 200 hectares in blocks such as Borigumma, Pottangi, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Dasmantpur and Lamataput. The sudden spell of adverse weather has flattened crops and waterlogged fields, raising fears of significant financial losses.

“Most of our ready-to-harvest vegetables have been damaged in the last few days. We are worried about how to recover the losses,” said Guru Mali, a farmer from Pottangi.

Similar weather conditions, including thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds, were reported from different parts of the Koraput and Jeypore subdivisions, indicating a district-wide impact. With losses mounting, distressed farmers have urged the government to conduct an immediate assessment and provide compensation at the earliest.

Officials, however, said a detailed estimate of the damage will be available only after field verification is completed. “We have received reports of rain and hailstorms from several pockets. The actual extent of crop loss will be assessed once inputs are collected from all affected areas,” an official from the district emergency department said.