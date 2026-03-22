Odisha government to spend Rs 8,736 crore for restoration of Gangua nullah

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday said the state government will spend Rs 8,736 crore for restoration and beautification of Gangua nullah. The government will also spend an additional Rs 448 crore for the revival of Daya West canal.

Chairing a meeting with officials of Works and Water Resources departments on various development projects in her constituency on Saturday, Sarangi reviewed in detail the plan for rejuvenation of the Gangua nullah, one of the most polluted rivulets passing through the state capital.

Sarangi said the project estimated to be implemented at a cost Rs 8,736 crore will cover a stretch of approximately 33 km, from Rajdhani Engineering College in the state capital to Kanti village near Jatni.

The nullah flows from the western upland to the southeastern side of the city before merging with Daya river. However, after traversing around 13 km, it takes the shape of a sewer primarily due to the waste water it receives through drains at different points. Eight out of 10 major natural drainage channels in the capital city are directly connected to the nullah. Waste water of the remaining two natural drains (nos 2 and 8) also enters the nullah as these are connected to drainage channel nos 3 and 9. Though several attempts have been made to clean the nullah and improve its water quality in the past, the water channel continues to struggle for its existence.