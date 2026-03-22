Orissa HC upholds elderly father’s right to live in ancestral home

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has upheld an order passed by the sub-collector, Bhubaneswar, acting as the Tribunal under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, reinforcing the rights of senior citizens to live with dignity and security.

The single judge bench of Justice Ananda Charan Behera gave the ruling recently while considering petition filed by a son challenging the Tribunal’s order dated August 7, 2025, which allowed his 86-year-old father to reside in the ground floor of their ancestral house in Baramunda, Bhubaneswar. The son along with his wife and children occupies the first floor of the same building.

The father had moved the Tribunal seeking protection under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 after being forced by his son to leave his parental house. While the son lived on the first floor with his family, the elderly father sought to spend his remaining years on the ground floor of the same property.