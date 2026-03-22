Strict action against those responsible for forest fire, warns CM Mohan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday ordered strict action against those responsible for man-made forest fires and called for improved vigilance to prevent wildfires and human-wildlife conflict in the state.

The directive comes in the backdrop of a sharp rise in forest fire incidents in the state this summer. As per Forest Survey of India (FSI) statistics, Odisha tops the country with approximately 7,400 forest fire points, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 6,727 and Telangana with 6,521 fire points as of March 21.

Addressing the state-level celebration of World Forest Day 2026 at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Majhi highlighted the importance of forests as a vital source of life and livelihood. He also said Odisha has emerged as a leading state in forest conservation and green cover expansion through effective forest management practices, large-scale plantation drives and increased public awareness.

Over the past two years, he said, the state has recorded an increase of 558 sq km in forest and tree cover. Currently, 37.63 per cent of the state’s geographical area is covered by forests and trees, the CM said.