Strict action against those responsible for forest fire, warns CM Mohan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday ordered strict action against those responsible for man-made forest fires and called for improved vigilance to prevent wildfires and human-wildlife conflict in the state.
The directive comes in the backdrop of a sharp rise in forest fire incidents in the state this summer. As per Forest Survey of India (FSI) statistics, Odisha tops the country with approximately 7,400 forest fire points, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 6,727 and Telangana with 6,521 fire points as of March 21.
Addressing the state-level celebration of World Forest Day 2026 at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Majhi highlighted the importance of forests as a vital source of life and livelihood. He also said Odisha has emerged as a leading state in forest conservation and green cover expansion through effective forest management practices, large-scale plantation drives and increased public awareness.
Over the past two years, he said, the state has recorded an increase of 558 sq km in forest and tree cover. Currently, 37.63 per cent of the state’s geographical area is covered by forests and trees, the CM said.
Speaking on the nationwide plantation campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, Majhi said Odisha has achieved the plantation of 1.49 crore saplings in a single day and over 8 crore saplings within a year. He emphasised the need to strike a balance between industrialisation and environmental protection, stating that modern technology now enables sustainable industrial growth with minimal environmental impact.
Highlighting this year’s World Forest Day theme, ‘Forests and Economy’, Majhi said forests play a crucial role not just in environmental protection but also in economic development. “Forests should not only be conserved but also developed as a major source of livelihood,” he said, directing officials to be proactive in preventing forest fires and mitigating human-wildlife conflicts.
Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia and chief secretary Anu Garg also spoke. The event featured a photo exhibition, book release on forest conservation and felicitation of forest officials and staff with outstanding contribution.