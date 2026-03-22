Two BCJD leaders held for ruckus, assault outside Pratap Jena’s residence

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested two Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) leaders for allegedly creating ruckus outside former minister and senior party leader Pratap Jena’s residence and assaulting the security staff the previous night.

The two, Debi Prasad Lenka (38) and Sidhartha Swain, served as vice-presidents of BCJD.

A police complaint in connection with the incident was lodged by the security guard deployed at Jena’s quarter within Capital police limits here. Sujit Mishra, the complainant alleged that a group of 15 to 20 youths arrived at the senior BJD leader’s quarter at about 11 am on Friday and assaulted him. When he confronted them, Mishra claimed, they attempted to kill him. The accused also attacked a caretaker when he came to Mishra’s rescue.

As per the complainant, they burst firecrackers outside Jena’s quarter to intimidate the occupants who were present inside. On receiving a complaint, police launched an inquiry into the matter. Capital police registered a case in this regard on Saturday and arrested Lenka and Swain later in the day.

The duo was among the 10 BCJD and Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) leaders who were suspended by Jena, also BJD vice-president, on Friday over alleged anti-party activities.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik took to X and condemned the attack on Jena’s residence. “Those who insulted democracy during the Rajya Sabha elections with the power of money, it was at their behest that the anti-social elements carried out this violent act,” Naveen said.

The BJD supremo sought immediate action and urged the chief minister to intervene and restore the law and order, which he said has deteriorated in the state.