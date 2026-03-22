Warden of school hostel in Odisha hacked to death, headmistress critical

BARIPADA: A 50-year-old hostel warden of a private school was hacked to death while its headmistress sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by a gang of unidentified miscreants in Mayurbhanj’s Baisinga police limits area late on Friday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Sanyasi Das of Kutimunda village under Badasahi police limits. The injured woman is Kadambini Rout (45), a native of Baisinga’s Kalama village. She was initially taken to Remuna hospital in Balasore and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

Rout is the headmistress of Vivekananda Sikshya Kendra, a private school owned by her brother Bijay Kumar Rout. The incident occurred at around 9 pm, when Rout along with Das were on way to Kalama on a motorcycle to meet her brother. While they were approaching Gadadeulia chowk on NH-18, a gang of unidentified miscreants intercepted the duo and attacked them with a dagger.