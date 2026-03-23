120 single classroom schools function in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj has 120 single classrooms government schools, the second highest in the state, according to government data.

Replying to a query on quality of education in government schools by Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sophia Firdous in the Assembly, School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond said around 1,898 to 1,900 government schools in the state are currently functioning from a single classroom, where students from multiple classes are taught together.

Among the 30 districts, Mayurbhanj ranks second after Koraput, with 120 schools operating under such conditions. Of the 26 blocks in the district, the highest number of such schools are located in Badasahi and Thakurmunda blocks, with 12 schools each, followed by Kusumi block with 11 schools, Udala and Gopabandhunagar with 10 each, Kaptipada with seven, and Raruan with six. Suliapada, Bijatala, and Bahalda have five single classroom schools each, while Bangiriposi, Morada, Rasgovindpur, and Saraskana have four such schools each.

The problem is particularly severe in rural and tribal areas. The minister stated that efforts are underway to improve infrastructure and recruit more teachers across such schools.

Observers say urgent steps are needed to recruit teachers and construct additional classrooms.