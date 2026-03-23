Bhatra community shuns former MLA Pradhani for daughter’s nuptial choice

UMERKOTE: The Bhatra community has imposed a social boycott on former Nabarangpur MLA Sadashiv Pradhani and his family for arranging his daughter’s marriage outside the caste.

The decision to ostracise Pradhani and his family was taken at a meeting held by members of the All India Bhatra Vikas Parishad’s Nabarangpur unit at Maa Bhandargharani temple in Jamanaguda under Dabugaon police limits on Saturday.

Sources said the boycott was prompted by Pradhani’s decision to marry off his daughter to a man from a Brahmin family in Jeypore. While the engagement ceremony was reportedly completed in February, the wedding is scheduled to take place in April.

The meeting, chaired by district president of the organisation Jagannath Majhi, was attended by representatives and office-bearers from all 10 blocks of the district.

Following discussions, the members unanimously resolved to socially ostracise the former legislator’s family, terming the marriage a violation of long-standing tribal customs and social norms.

“The decision was taken collectively as the act goes against the established norms of the Bhatra Samaj,” a senior member of the Parishad said, emphasising the community’s commitment to preserving its traditional identity.

Under the terms of the ostracism, members of the tribal community are prohibited from attending any social events including celebrations or funerals hosted by the Pradhani family.

So far, Pradhani has not issued any official response to the boycott.

Earlier in March last year, former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi faced a similar boycott after the central committee of the Bhatra Samaj in Dhamanaguda ostracised him for marrying outside the community. The Bhatra community declared a 12-year social boycott against Majhi’s family following his marriage to a non-tribal woman in Goa.