Ensure necessary fire safety measures in special schools, old age homes: Odisha govt to SSEPD department

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked all field functionaries of the SSEPD department to pay special attention to fire safety measures in special schools and institutions, rehabilitation centres, old age homes and similar establishments.

The direction came in wake of the fire tragedy at SCB MCH recently. The department has asked the district social security officers (DSSOs), nodal officers of district disability rehabilitation centres (DDRCs), heads of State Institute of Empowerment of PwD (SIEP), State Institute for Disability Rehabilitation (SIDR) and advanced rehabilitation centres (ARCs) to take immediate measures in this direction.

In a letter to the DSSOs, the department directed to ensure proper fire safety measures in all district and subordinate offices as well as rehabilitation centres, therapy centres, special schools, geriatric care centres, skill training centres and other establishments including integrated infrastructure complexes.

The DSSOs were asked to ensure necessary measures for fire safety certification of such structures, and installation and maintenance of essential fire safety systems like fire extinguishers at appropriate and accessible locations of those buildings.