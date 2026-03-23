Four held for rape and murder of 16-year-old girl in Odisha

DHENKANAL: Three days after the blood-stained body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from Saruali forest near Kamakhyanagar, police on Sunday arrested four persons on charges of raping and murdering the minor.

The accused are Gangadhar Patra (38) of Jiral Santarapur, Rasananda Nayak (64) of Kumusi village in Parjang, Chandan Nayak (26) of Sainidipur and Madan Patra (35) of Santarapur. While Gangadhar, the prime accused in the case, was arrested from Keonjhar for allegedly raping and murdering the girl, the three others were apprehended for helping him to conceal the murder.

Addressing mediapersons, Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said the victim was waiting for a bus at Bhuban in Jagannath Bazaar to return home from her college at around 12 pm on March 18. Gangadhar, who is a bus driver and was known to the victim, offered her a lift in his car. Instead of taking her home, he drove her to Paligram forest, located around 5 km from Kamakhyanagar, and sexually assaulted her.