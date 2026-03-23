Non-installation of lightning sensors at Odisha's SCB Medical College and Hospital sparks fire fear

CUTTACK: The devastating fire mishap that claimed over 12 lives at SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) recently has put the focus back on non-installation of lightning sensors atop the buildings on its premises as had been decided back in 2018 when a similar blaze erupted in the casualty building after a high intensity lightning strike.

It was June 25, 2018 when fire had broken out in the casualty ward ICU following an electric short circuit triggered by a high intensity lightning strike in the morning. It had led to a leakage in the oxygen pipeline besides emanation of smoke from the air-conditioning system.

On being informed, fire services personnel and officials of the electricity department reached the spot and doused the flames. The Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), which was then in charge of electricity supply management in the state, had made all necessary repair works.

Days after the incident, the then SCB MCH management had held a meeting with officials of all line departments and it was decided to improve the quality of different electrical systems at the hospital besides ensure such incidents did not recur in future.

The meeting had also discussed on installing lightning sensors atop all buildings on the SCB MCH premises besides high-voltage circuit breakers to save electrical equipments and accessories.