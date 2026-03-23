Odisha CM Majhi launches water projects worth Rs 2,612 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday launched a slew of irrigation projects worth Rs 2,612 crore and called for collective action to conserve water.

The projects were unveiled during the state-level observance of World Water Day-2026 at Lok Seva Bhawan here. The chief minister laid the foundation stone for 17 projects worth around Rs 2,292 crore and inaugurated 124 projects costing about Rs 320 crore.

The initiatives are aimed at strengthening irrigation infrastructure, ensuring access to drinking water and promoting water conservation across the state.

He also unveiled an ambitious target to increase crop intensity to 220 per cent by 2036 and 250 per cent by 2047. Irrigation coverage in the state has expanded significantly with additional potential created for over 2.2 lakh hectare farmland through various schemes, the CM said.

Emphasising the importance of water security for a “prosperous and developed Odisha”, Majhi urged citizens to avoid wastage and promote rainwater harvesting. “Not a single drop of water should be wasted.

The message of conservation must reach every household,” he said, adding that children should be educated early to become water warriors of the future.