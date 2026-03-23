Odisha CM Majhi launches water projects worth Rs 2,612 crore
BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday launched a slew of irrigation projects worth Rs 2,612 crore and called for collective action to conserve water.
The projects were unveiled during the state-level observance of World Water Day-2026 at Lok Seva Bhawan here. The chief minister laid the foundation stone for 17 projects worth around Rs 2,292 crore and inaugurated 124 projects costing about Rs 320 crore.
The initiatives are aimed at strengthening irrigation infrastructure, ensuring access to drinking water and promoting water conservation across the state.
He also unveiled an ambitious target to increase crop intensity to 220 per cent by 2036 and 250 per cent by 2047. Irrigation coverage in the state has expanded significantly with additional potential created for over 2.2 lakh hectare farmland through various schemes, the CM said.
Emphasising the importance of water security for a “prosperous and developed Odisha”, Majhi urged citizens to avoid wastage and promote rainwater harvesting. “Not a single drop of water should be wasted.
The message of conservation must reach every household,” he said, adding that children should be educated early to become water warriors of the future.
Highlighting the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission as a transformative scheme, Majhi reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide piped potable water to every household. He also stressed inclusive water governance to eliminate gender disparities in water management and involve women and self-help groups as Jal Saathis.
Majhi also emphasised greater focus on initiatives such as groundwater recharge, canal lining systems and major irrigation projects including the Lower Suktel project. He noted that balanced water policies are being pursued to prevent future conflicts over water resources.
On the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated a childcare centre ‘Kalika’ at Rajiv Bhawan and launched an AI-powered citizen feedback chatbot ‘Bindu’. An MoU was also signed with the Central Water Commission, alongside the release of a coffee-table book ‘Sujala’ and a river atlas of the state.
Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo suggested innovative use of existing low-level bridges for water conservation, a proposal the chief minister asked officials to examine. Senior officials, including chief secretary Anu Garg and principal secretary of Water Resources department Shubha Sarma were present at the programme.