Odisha to set up applique, handicrafts hub in Pipili

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has planned to set up an ‘Applique and Handicrafts Hub’ at Jagannathpur in Puri’s Pipili in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the Works department’s proposal to establish the handicrafts hub. The proposed facility will be developed by Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OB&CC) on over 0.97 acre of land.
Official sources said, the five-storey building will offer integrated facilities for applique artisans to produce, showcase and sell their products while providing immersive experience to the visitors and buyers.
The building will be equipped with expansive basement parking space, shops spread across all the floors, food courts, amphitheatre, interpretation centre, audio-visual and training centres, demonstration areas and green rooms, etc. It will have modern and inclusive amenities from toilets to creches and lactation rooms. The building will also have office space along with conference and banquet rooms.
The state government has asked the OB&CC to submit the project report and estimate to develop the facility through Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department. The hub will be constructed out of the Handicrafts department budget sanctioned for financial year 2026-2027.
Sources said during the meeting chaired by the chief minister, the Works department also proposed to develop the stretch between Acharya Vihar and Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Square in a bid to ease the frequent traffic congestion in the capital city.
The state government has planned to set up a dedicated corridor on the above stretch and construct underpasses at AG Square, Capital Hospital and Airport Square.
Official sources said the road from Acharya Vihar to AG Square will be upgraded to six-lane divided carriageway with dedicated pedestrian and parking facilities. This work will also be carried out by the OB&CC.