Odisha to set up applique, handicrafts hub in Pipili

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has planned to set up an ‘Applique and Handicrafts Hub’ at Jagannathpur in Puri’s Pipili in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the Works department’s proposal to establish the handicrafts hub. The proposed facility will be developed by Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OB&CC) on over 0.97 acre of land.

Official sources said, the five-storey building will offer integrated facilities for applique artisans to produce, showcase and sell their products while providing immersive experience to the visitors and buyers.

The building will be equipped with expansive basement parking space, shops spread across all the floors, food courts, amphitheatre, interpretation centre, audio-visual and training centres, demonstration areas and green rooms, etc. It will have modern and inclusive amenities from toilets to creches and lactation rooms. The building will also have office space along with conference and banquet rooms.