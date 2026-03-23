Pregnant woman shot at inside home over enmity in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly opening fire at a four-month pregnant woman inside her house at Talipada in Sarbahal area here.

The accused, Lokesh Kumar Padhan (40) of Kilasama village under Sasan police limits in Sambalpur district, was arrested within 24 hours of the crime. Police said Pradhan carried out the attack on Friday night over past enmity. He suspected that the woman’s child was responsible for the death of his son last year.

At around 9.30 pm on Friday, the accused barged into the victim’s residence and opened fire at her while she was resting. On hearing the gunshot, her husband rushed to her aid, but Pradhan reportedly assaulted him and locked the door from outside before fleeing the spot. The woman suffered bullet injury and was first taken to Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital. She was later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.

On being informed, Jharsuguda police reached the crime scene and launched an investigation. Multiple police teams conducted searches both within and outside the district, leading to the arrest of the accused within a day.

Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused procured the firearm from Bihar around two months ago. He conducted multiple recces of the victim’s house before committing the crime.