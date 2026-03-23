Sudarsan Pattnaik joins WWF as Earth Hour legacy ambassador

BHUBANESWAR: The WWF-India has announced sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik as among the ambassadors for the 20th anniversary of Earth Hour 2026, to be observed on March 28.

Pattnaik, who joined WWF-India as Earth Hour legacy ambassador, said, “Through my sand art, I have always tried to share the message of caring for our planet. On the eve of Earth Hour, I will be creating a special sand art at Puri beach to inspire collective action.

Earth Hour is not just about switching off lights, it is about coming together for a cause. I invite everyone to join this movement and stand united for a better, more sustainable future.”

On March 28 from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, millions of people will come together for the biggest hour for earth, demonstrating that collective small actions can drive lasting global change. The other ambassadors include star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and actor Dia Mirza.