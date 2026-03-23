Tanker crashes into three houses in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: At least 10 people had a narrow escape after a tanker crashed into three houses in Muniguda town of Rayagada district on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 5 am. Sources said the tanker carrying bauxite ore powder was on way to Jharsuguda from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. The tanker driver reportedly lost control following which the vehicle veered off the road, toppled and crashed into three houses near Kanak Parameswari temple.

The impact was so severe that walls of the houses collapsed while household items and the asbestos roofs were damaged. Around 10 people, who were inside the houses at the time of the mishap, escaped with minor injuries.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped the affected families retrieve their belongings. The tanker driver, who suffered serious injuries and became unconscious, was taken to the Muniguda community health centre for treatment.

On being informed, Muniguda police reached the spot for investigation. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained though police suspect brake failure or driver fatigue.