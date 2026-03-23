Tata Power’s Odisha bet pays off with strong national rankings

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power’s distribution utilities in the state has delivered strong results, with its four discoms in the state emerging as consistent performers in the Ministry of Power’s latest Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) report for FY 2024-25.

Among 66 utilities assessed nationwide, Tata Power North Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPNODL) secured a place in the top 10 while other group entities, TPCODL, TPWODL and TPSODL, were ranked 12th, 21st, and 29th respectively.

The DUR report, released at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi by Union minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday, combines six parameters, including financial and operational performance, consumer service ratings, renewable purchase obligations (RPO), and system metering levels.

The Tata Power-run discoms performed particularly well in integrated rating (IR) and consumer service rating of DISCOMs (CSRD), which are key indicators of efficiency and customer-centricity.

In the consumer service category, all four discoms secured an ‘A’ grade, placing the state among better-performing regions in electricity service delivery. This is notable given the state’s unique model, where private operators serve the entire consumer base unlike other states where private discoms are largely confined to urban pockets.

The DUR report flags areas requiring attention. “Odisha discoms (TPNODL, TPCODL) have secured under top four positions in the rankings driven by their high performance in IR & CSRD rankings. However, there is significant scope for improvement for these discoms across in RPO achievement and communicable system metering,” the report said.

While private utilities such as Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (Maharashtra) topped the national rankings, Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. ranked last.