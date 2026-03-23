Two killed in road mishap in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Two youths were killed in a road mishap at Chatikana under Bissamcuttack police limits in Rayagada district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Akash Sobhanayak (23) of Mohana in Gajapati district and Purnalu Miniaka (21) of Seriguma in Rayagada.

Sources said the duo was travelling to Rayagada from Muniguda on a motorcycle when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit them from behind at Chatikana. Due to the impact, the two youth were thrown off their bike and suffered grievous injuries. While the vehicle sped away after from causing the accident, locals rushed the injured duo to Bissamcuttack hospital. However, both of them were declared brought dead.

Following the mishap, irate locals staged protest, disrupting traffic on Rayagada-Muniguda road for over an hour. Receiving information, police rushed to the the spot and brought the situation under control.

The bodies were sent to Rayagada district headquarters hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify the vehicle that caused the mishap and nab its driver, said Bissamcuttack IIC Samarpita Swain.