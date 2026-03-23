Woman dies after being pushed off house rooftop by monkey in Odisha

CUTTACK: A 58-year-old woman died after allegedly being pushed off the rooftop of her house by a monkey on Sunday. The incident occurred at Rajanagar village within Athagarh police limits.

The deceased was identified as Sulochana Das. As per sources, Das was drying cow dung cakes on the rooftop of her house when the monkey suddenly emerged and pushed her with great force, leading to her fall.

Her family members rushed Das to the Athagarh sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared her dead. Das’ son Pradip later lodged an FIR accusing the Athagarh Forest Division of inaction in curbing the monkey menace in their locality which he alleged led to his mother’s death.

“This particular monkey has injured over 20 people in the village and nearby localities in the last one month but the forest officials are yet to take any action in this regard,” he alleged.

Athagarh IIC Sumati Kumari Mohanty said an unnatural death case was registered and investigation is underway.