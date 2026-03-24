15 Maoists are active in Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : With a week remaining in the Centre’s deadline to eliminate Left-Wing extremism (LWE), Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed that only 15 Maoists are currently active in the state and asserted that the menace will be wiped out within the stipulated time-frame.
Replying to a question of senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Majhi said in the Assembly that about 15 Naxals are active at a few places in the bordering areas of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Rayagada districts.
As per the Centre’s security-related expenditure (SRE) scheme, only Kandhamal is currently designated as Maoist-affected and eight others Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada are considered as legacy and thrust districts, he said.
A small group of Naxals are present in the bordering areas of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Rayagada, and all other districts are now completely free from LWE, he said.
As per the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, financial assistance, housing, monthly stipend for up to 36 months, employment opportunities, skill development training and health/ration cards are being provided to the Maoists who are laying down their arms, Majhi said.
Between 2024 and March 15, 2026, about 96 Maoists surrendered before Odisha Police. The state police warned that if the remaining Naxals fail to turn up before them ahead of March 31, they will not be entitled to the benefits of the government’s rehabilitation policy.
Police sources said special zonal committee member Sukru and two other Maoists hailing from the state are yet to surrender. Besides them, 12 others mostly from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were active in Odisha and have now gone underground.
“The operations have been intensified as a few Naxals have not laid down their arms. We will achieve the Centre’s goal of ending the menace by March 31,” said ADG Anti-Naxal Operations Sanjeeb Panda.
Agriculture budget passed in Assembly amid Opposition boycott
Bhubaneswar: The Assembly on Monday passed the demand for grants for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department for 2026-27, amounting to Rs 15,039.89 crore, by voice vote amid boycott by Opposition members. Replying to the discussion, deputy chief minister and Agriculture minister KV Singh Deo highlighted the strong performance of the state’s agriculture sector, which continues to outpace the national average.
He informed the House that Odisha is expected to register a growth of 5.3 per cent in 2025-26, significantly higher than the all-India average of 3.1 per cent. He said the state achieved record agricultural output in 2024-25, producing over 150 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains and 156 lakh metric tonnes of horticulture crops.
He added that the state is also making strides in global markets, exporting 155.6 metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables to 10 countries across Europe and the Middle East. Singh Deo said the agriculture budget has steadily increased over the years - from Rs 13,184.49 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 14,950.71 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 15,039.89 crore in 2026-27 - demonstrating sustained investment in farmers’ welfare and sectoral growth. He announced plans to establish sugar mills in Nayagarh and Badamba, along with a model sugarcane farm at Banki.