15 Maoists are active in Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : With a week remaining in the Centre’s deadline to eliminate Left-Wing extremism (LWE), Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed that only 15 Maoists are currently active in the state and asserted that the menace will be wiped out within the stipulated time-frame.

Replying to a question of senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Majhi said in the Assembly that about 15 Naxals are active at a few places in the bordering areas of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Rayagada districts.

As per the Centre’s security-related expenditure (SRE) scheme, only Kandhamal is currently designated as Maoist-affected and eight others Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada are considered as legacy and thrust districts, he said.

A small group of Naxals are present in the bordering areas of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Rayagada, and all other districts are now completely free from LWE, he said.

As per the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, financial assistance, housing, monthly stipend for up to 36 months, employment opportunities, skill development training and health/ration cards are being provided to the Maoists who are laying down their arms, Majhi said.