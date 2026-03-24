53,000 cases of crime against women in 18 months: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the Assembly that over 53,000 cases of crime against women were recorded in the state between June, 2024 and March 7, 2026.

In a written reply to a question, the CM said that while 4,713 rape cases have taken place during the 18-month period, 212 attempt to rape cases have been recorded during this time. He said 7,504, 8,814 and 270 cases of dowry torture, non-dowry torture and dowry homicide respectively have been registered during the period.

Stating that 11,502 cases of kidnapping/abduction have been registered during the 18 months, the chief minister said, 12,531 cases of molestation, 1,869 sexual harassment and 2,673 public disrobing were also registered. Giving comparative figures of 2025 and 2024, he said, 32,687 and 30,958 cases of were reported in the respective years. He said that though there was a slight increase in the number of cases in 2025, the number of rape cases had decreased from 3,054 to 2,994.