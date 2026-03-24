Bhubaneswar Development Authority pact with VFS Global, visa centre to open from April 1

BHUBANESWAR : Three months after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s announcement on establishment of a visa application centre (VAC) in the state capital, it is likely to start operations from April 1.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Monday signed a tripartite MoU with the VFS Global Group and state Home department for establishing the facility at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal (BSABT) at Baramunda here.

Home department additional secretary Soumendra Patra, BDA secretary Manas Ranjan Padhi and VFS Global Group associate vice-president (administration, South Asia) Viney John signed the MoU for opening the visa application centre.

The VAC at BSABT will span around 3,000 sq ft office space. It will enable people to submit visa applications locally instead of travelling to other metropolitan cities. At present, people of Odisha are required to travel to cities like Kolkata, Delhi or Hyderabad for visa services, officials said.

The VFS Global offers visa and consular services to many countries, particularly the Schengen area covering 29 European countries. The Bhubaneswar centre will also offer concierge services, including assistance with application form filling, document verification and travel insurance support, making the process more accessible for first-time travellers and families.