Drunk ambulance driver attempts suicide by climbing atop Mangalabag police station in Odisha

CUTTACK: Peeved over the alleged non-cooperation of the cops in registering a complaint against his employer, a 26-year-old private ambulance driver attempted suicide by climbing atop the Mangalabag police station building in an inebriated condition on Monday.

The youth, identified as Srichandan Das, a native of Kora in Kendrapara district, was eventually rescued by fire services personnel and admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Police said Das’ employer had not been allowing him to drive the ambulance for the last several days due to his alcoholism. In protest, Das allegedly slit his left hand and rushed to the police station to lodge a complaint against his employer.

When the police personnel refused to register his complaint as he was drunk and mentally unstable at that time, Das allegedly became even more aggressive. He rushed to the rooftop by climbing the staircase and threatened to jump off the building if anybody tried to go near him.

Chaos ensued with police trying to pacify Das and persuade him to come down and he refusing to budge. The tense situation prevailed for over an hour.

On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and put a ladder in front of Das requesting him to come down. He, however, was still agitated and threw the ladder to the ground. Eventually, the fire services personnel managed to reach the roof and overpower him.

“After being rescued, Das was taken to SCB MCH for treatment. He was later discharged and handed over to his employer,” said a senior police officer.