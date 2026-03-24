Farmers send postcards to CM Mohan Charan Majhi, seek paddy purchase

SAMBALPUR: Amid the continuing uncertainty over procurement of their kharif paddy, farmers of Bargarh on Monday dashed off postcards to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, seeking his immediate intervention to resolve the issue.

Hundreds of farmers marched to the main post office and queued up to send postcards to the chief minister, urging him to ensure issuance of tokens and procurement of their produce.

The move comes after a prolonged 15-day agitation during which the farmers staged a sit-in demonstration outside the district collector’s office after dumping paddy as a mark of protest.

The agitators said at least 4,804 farmers were left out of the registration process during the kharif procurement season despite submitting the required documents with the respective cooperative societies within the stipulated time. The matter was earlier brought to the notice of Bargarh MLA, the Food Supplies minister, and even the chief minister, but no concrete solution has emerged so far, they alleged.

Soon after the commencement of the procurement season, farmers had launched their protest on November 10. However, it was temporarily withdrawn following assurances from Attabira MLA Nihar Mahananda who had promised that all affected farmers would receive tokens enabling them to sell their paddy.