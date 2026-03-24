Meet for peaceful Ram Navami & Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A peace and coordination committee meeting was held here on Monday to ensure an incident-free celebration of the upcoming Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivals across the district.

Discussions focused on maintaining law and order during the festivals, particularly during processions. The police administration informed the meeting that stringent security arrangements will be put in place to prevent any untoward incident.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said the procession route has already been finalised and a detailed map issued accordingly. At least 25 platoons of police force will be deployed along the route to ensure robust security. Surveillance will be intensified through drones and CCTV cameras at key locations, with additional rooftop deployment at sensitive points.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply as well as safety during the processions, TPWODL was directed to make necessary arrangements. Authorities were also instructed to repair potholes and ensure smooth road conditions ahead of the celebrations.

Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar directed the departments concerned to efficiently manage sanitation, especially in view of the large gatherings during processions and bike rallies. Considering the prevailing heat conditions, arrangements for drinking water and medical facilities were emphasised.