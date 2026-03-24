Nine arrested in melanistic tiger skin seizure case, prime accused at large

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA : The Forest department on Monday arrested nine persons in connection with recovery of a melanistic tiger hide from Udala range of Baripada division. The prime suspect, however, is still at large, said officials of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).

The skin of the melanistic tiger was recovered from two accused Nikunjna Bihari Sethi (38) and Biju Rana (34) near Pariakuli village of Kuliana within Baripada division on Sunday.

Seven others, Dambarudhar Mohanta (26) of Harishchandrapur village under Baripada Sadar police limits, Santanu Kumar Mohanta (31) and Ajit Kumar Rana (37) of Sarat village under Sarat police limits, Bikarttan Mohanta (24) of Sridamchandrapur under Udala police limits, Budhiram Singh (30) of Ambikadeipur village, Alin Naik (24) of Kasikundal village and Prakash Biswal (26) of Haltikot village under Udala police limits, have been arrested after their names came out during interrogation of the two accused.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Baripada. Four others, including the main poacher, are still at large, STR officials said.