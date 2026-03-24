NIT-Rourkela submits plan to clear 1,872 trees for new building

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has submitted a proposal to clear 1,872 trees from a site where it proposes to build the civil engineering department of the institution.

Reliable sources in the NIT-R informed that the institute has immediate proposal for construction of the department building on a total plinth area of 28,000 square metre. The first phase construction would be taken up over 16,000 sq metre at an estimated cost of `91 crore from the available corpus of the institute.

Sources said as per the growing infrastructure need of the institute, an unattended area of 8 acre near the main academic building has been earmarked for the new project. The land parcel has 1,872 trees of all sizes including young trees with very slender trunks along with matured trees.

Following due procedure, a proposal was sent to the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Rourkela a few months ago for approval. Construction activity would start only after receiving due permission from the Forest department, the sources added.

Meanwhile, an RTI and environmental activist submitted a complaint to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) stating that the proposed site forms part of a dense green cover serving as an ecological buffer zone and habitat for local flora and fauna and around 2,000 trees would be felled.