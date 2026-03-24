Odisha govt officers attend Dilip Ray’s Rajya Sabha poll victory meet, face opposition fire

ROURKELA: Top administrative and police officers of Sundargarh district have come under fire from opposition political parties for meeting the member-elect to Rajya Sabha Dilip Ray of BJP during his victory reception on Friday.
Criticising the public demeanour of the senior government officers, opposition leaders have called for maintaining a delicate balance to ensure that dignity of bureaucrats and politicians does not take a beating in the eyes of the public.
During a public function held to mark’s Ray’s victory at Hanuman Vatika complex here, Sundargarh collector Subhankar Mohapatra, DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai and Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani were seen exchanging pleasantries.
Taking to X, former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) secretary Amiya Pandav on Sunday posted, “Collector, SP and DIG attending Dilip Ray’s reception is how far acceptable or desirable?” The post drew mostly adverse remarks from users.
BJD’s Rourkela unit president Gagan Panda said it was not apt for the senior government functionaries to attend the victory reception of a politician. It sent a wrong message to the public.
Former secretary of OPCC and senior BJD leader Biren Senapati said the presence of top government officials in the victory function of the RS member-elect was undesirable. “It may adversely influence the lower ranks officers in the administrative hierarchy and also trigger a change in the outlook of the political workers towards the government functionaries and the administration,” he said.
Rourkela district Congress committee president Sabir Hussain said though it was a courtesy visit, the senior officers attending a publicly organised function having political tone looks bad in taste.
However, Ray’s close confidant Subrata Patnaik said there was nothing wrong in it. “It was courtesy visit to the leader who commands respect across party lines. As an elected member of the Upper House of the Parliament, Ray and the senior government officers are supposed to work in close coordination for the larger public good. Nothing beyond it should be read or interpreted,” he added.