Odisha govt officers attend Dilip Ray’s Rajya Sabha poll victory meet, face opposition fire

ROURKELA: Top administrative and police officers of Sundargarh district have come under fire from opposition political parties for meeting the member-elect to Rajya Sabha Dilip Ray of BJP during his victory reception on Friday.

Criticising the public demeanour of the senior government officers, opposition leaders have called for maintaining a delicate balance to ensure that dignity of bureaucrats and politicians does not take a beating in the eyes of the public.

During a public function held to mark’s Ray’s victory at Hanuman Vatika complex here, Sundargarh collector Subhankar Mohapatra, DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai and Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani were seen exchanging pleasantries.

Taking to X, former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) secretary Amiya Pandav on Sunday posted, “Collector, SP and DIG attending Dilip Ray’s reception is how far acceptable or desirable?” The post drew mostly adverse remarks from users.

BJD’s Rourkela unit president Gagan Panda said it was not apt for the senior government functionaries to attend the victory reception of a politician. It sent a wrong message to the public.