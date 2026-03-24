Odisha heatwave: State govt bars outdoor labour work from 11 am to 3 pm

BHUBANESWAR : With summer expected to turn harsher from next month onwards, the state government on Monday announced restriction in outdoor work for workers and labourers for four hours from 11 am to 3 pm, with effect from April 1.

Issuing a directive to this effect, the Labour and ESI department said the restriction will remain in force till June 15 to protect workers from the risks of heatstroke and intense heat.

The department asked all revenue divisional commissioners, district collectors and the state labour commissioner to implement the measures to reduce heat exposure for labourers during the peak summer period. It further ordered the government departments, central government offices, private employers, industrial and commercial establishments, shop owners, business proprietors and contractors to strictly adhere to the guideline.

As per the department guideline, outdoor strenuous work will be restricted for labourers across all sectors between 11 am and 3 pm from April 1 to June 15 to protect them from heat-related problems, especially during heatwave conditions.

Accordingly, it advised employers to reschedule their work timings, wherever necessary, to ensure labourers do not work outside during the peak heat hours. They have also been directed to provide safe drinking water, sheds and rest areas, on-site medical support and ORS packets etc., to help workers and labourers stay hydrated and recover quickly from heat-related stress.

Medical officers at district-level healthcare facilities, SDMOs, PHCs, CHCs and hospitals under the ESI scheme have been asked to remain prepared.