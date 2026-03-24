Odisha H&UD dept holds fire safety awareness workshop, stresses to enhance tech preparedness in ULBs

BHUBANESWAR : The Housing and Urban Development department, in collaboration with the Odisha Fire Services on Monday virtually conducted a high-level sensitisation workshop on fire safety awareness and preparedness.
The workshop was aimed at synchronising emergency response protocols and enhancing technical preparedness across all urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.
Addressing the workshop, DG, Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi provided critical insights on preventive measures, use of modern firefighting equipment and the importance of institutional readiness to handle potential fire mishaps.
Sarangi informed that a statewide fire safety mock drill will be conducted on March 28, and sought active cooperation from all ULBs to ensure its successful execution.
The ULBs will organise meetings with key stakeholders like market committees, major hospitals/clinical establishments, schools for assessing compliance with fire safety norms. They will be briefed by fire service personnel in this regard. Besides, the use of helpline number 112 will be popularised and posters affixed at vulnerable localities to enable swift information in case of emergencies.
All stakeholders were advised to inspect electrical installations using qualified electricians. It was decided that the executive officers and municipal commissioners will plan out response to fire by locating sources of water and creating sufficient water storage facilities.
Additional chief secretary, H&UD department Usha Padhee emphasised integrating fire safety as a core component of urban governance rather than treating it as a mere compliance requirement. Padhee directed all ULBs to include fire safety measures in Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikas Yojana (MSBY) in the upcoming financial year.
The deliberations highlighted the urgent need for strengthening safety standards in the wake of recent fire incidents and were anchored around three strategic pillars - preparedness, prevention and public awareness.
The meeting stressed on continuous sensitisation of officials and citizens. Besides, there will also be mandatory periodic fire safety inspections of public and private establishments.
The workshop concluded with a clear directive to all ULB heads to immediately initiate safety audits and awareness drives within their respective jurisdictions to mitigate fire risks and prevent future mishaps.