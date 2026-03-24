Odisha Police seeks five special courts to expedite ST/SC cases

BHUBANESWAR : In an effort to provide speedy justice in cases related to atrocities against people belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, Odisha Police has requested the state government to set up five exclusive special courts under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in as many districts where pendency is high.

In a letter to the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare secretary, the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of the Odisha Police submitted the proposal to set up special courts in Bhadrak, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Khurda to expedite trial of atrocity cases under SC/ST (PoA) Act.

“This initiative is aimed at strengthening the justice delivery system in cases registered under the SC/ST (PoA) Act by focusing on key outcomes such as speedy disposal of atrocity cases, increased conviction rate, timely disbursal of relief to victims, enhanced deterrence against caste-based crimes and improved confidence in the justice system among the marginalised communities,” read the letter of HRPC.

The pendency analysis of Orissa High Court quoted by the letter says that six districts have more than 1,000 pending trial cases each under the SC/ST (PoA) Act. Cuttack has the maximum number of 1,720 pending cases followed by Khurda 1,565, Bhadrak 1,224, Jajpur 1,061, Ganjam 1,046 and Kendrapara 1,034.

Puri district too has about 1,556 pending cases and requires immediate consideration to set up an exclusive special court. The pendency levels indicate systemic stress on the existing judicial infrastructure, resulting in delayed trials, low disposal rates and risk of violation of statutory time limits under the PoA Act, the letter added.