Orissa HC dismisses petition, allows road construction project in Andharua gram panchayat

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court, in a significant ruling, dismissed a PIL challenging a proposed road construction project near Bhubaneswar, clearing the way for authorities to proceed with the widening and expansion plan.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman rejected the petition filed by 18 people who alleged that the proposed 200-feet-wide road in Andharua gram panchayat would endanger tribal homes and religious sites.

The petitioners contended that the road alignment deviated from the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority and violated safeguards under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

The court, however, found no merit in the claims. It noted that the road project, linking the Institute of Mathematics to Ekamra Kanan via Infocity, had been duly finalised after a consultative process under the Odisha Development Authorities Act, 1982, and the modified CDP was officially notified in the Odisha Gazette on May 14, 2018.

In the March 18 judgement, the court strongly reiterated that unauthorised occupation of government land does not create legal rights. “Long duration of illegal occupation confers no legal right; mere passage of time does not vest any right or create any adverse title against the true owner,” the bench observed.