Ratna Bhandar inventory from March 25; exercise to be documented, says minister

PURI: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday said the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be followed in letter and spirit with utmost transparency for the inventory of Ratna Bhandars of Shree Jagannath Temple, which is scheduled to begin from March 25.

Briefing mediapersons after reviewing the preparedness for the inventory at a meeting here, the minister said the entire exercise will be documented and stored in digitised form. Emphasis will be given to the tally of items that were made in the 1978 inventory. This apart, the descriptions of each ornament, including its weight, size and quality, and the number of gems studded in it, would be mentioned.

The ornaments would then be wrapped carefully in smooth-textured fabric and stored in the designated chests, mentioning their traditional nomenclature. The temple goldsmith will play an important role in the inventory, he said.

“No gemologist participated in the 1978 inventory. This time we have requisitioned two gemologists and one metallurgist. Two goldsmiths recommended by nationalised banks, and the temple’s traditional goldsmith will be part of the team. Two senior officers of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will also be present during the exercise which will be carried out by two teams,” informed Harichandan.