Assembly adjourned for sixth day; protests will continue till Mahaling resigns, says Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Opposition BJD and Congress members continued to disrupt proceedings of the Assembly demanding resignation of Health minister Mukesh Mahaling over the fire mishap in SCB Medical College and Hospital which claimed 12 lives recently, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the agitation will continue in and outside the House till he quits.

Naveen launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the incident, stating that no Union minister had visited the SCB MCH even nine days after it occurred.

“I find it shocking that even after nine days of the tragic deaths of patients at SCB, not a single Union minister has visited the hospital in Cuttack. During the tragedy at a private medical college in Bhubaneswar during our tenure, several Union ministers had visited the hospital. You can compare for yourself their concern for the people of Odisha and those who died in the latest blaze,” he told mediapersons.