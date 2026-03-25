Damage spree by two tuskers puts residents of five villages on alert in Nilagiri

BALASORE: Panic has gripped residents of Nilagiri as two tuskers are wreaking havoc in the area, damaging crops and houses since Monday night.
The elephants, believed to have strayed from Dalma forest in Jharkhand, have reportedly damaged property and crops worth lakhs of rupees in Barisahi, Gangpura, Dhobsila and Jhuresahi villages.
Forest officials of Nilagiri range are facing a tough challenge in driving the pachyderms out of human settlements, as the tuskers are frequently changing their movement patterns. At the same time, attempts by villagers to chase the elephants away by making loud noises have further agitated the elephants, causing them to move unpredictably.
Villagers said the elephants entered Swarnachud forest on Monday evening after passing through Durgapur and Balasore-Mayurbhanj border. On Tuesday morning, they were spotted in Jhuresahi where they damaged orchards and destroyed stored paddy and rice.
Throughout the day, the tuskers moved from one village to another, damaging house walls, boundary structures, and food stocks in Barisahi, Gangpura and Dhobsila. Due to the presence of the elephants, villagers are staying indoors and locking their doors as a safety measure, they added.
Nilagiri range officer Manwar Khan said the elephants are currently roaming in a forest near Patpur. Forest staff are making public announcements to alert residents and have urged them not to provoke the tuskers. Power supply to the affected areas has been suspended since Monday night as a precautionary measure.
An elephant squad comprising three foresters, as many forest guards, and 20 personnel has been deployed to monitor the movement of the tuskers. Forest officials assured that compensation will be provided to residents who have suffered losses due to the incident.