Damage spree by two tuskers puts residents of five villages on alert in Nilagiri

Villagers said the elephants entered Swarnachud forest on Monday evening after passing through Durgapur and Balasore-Mayurbhanj border. On Tuesday morning, they were spotted in Jhuresahi where they damaged orchards and destroyed stored paddy and rice.

Throughout the day, the tuskers moved from one village to another, damaging house walls, boundary structures, and food stocks in Barisahi, Gangpura and Dhobsila. Due to the presence of the elephants, villagers are staying indoors and locking their doors as a safety measure, they added.

Nilagiri range officer Manwar Khan said the elephants are currently roaming in a forest near Patpur. Forest staff are making public announcements to alert residents and have urged them not to provoke the tuskers. Power supply to the affected areas has been suspended since Monday night as a precautionary measure.

An elephant squad comprising three foresters, as many forest guards, and 20 personnel has been deployed to monitor the movement of the tuskers. Forest officials assured that compensation will be provided to residents who have suffered losses due to the incident.