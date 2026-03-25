Dev reviews development projects in Odisha's Sambalpur district

The ACS also visited Basantpur to assess the proposed site for the upcoming IT park. Officials briefed him on the developmental activities in the industrial and IT sectors, along with connectivity aspects, including the linking national highway infrastructure.

At Burla, he reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility. He assessed the pace and quality of infrastructure development and emphasised its timely completion.

Dev also reviewed the development and beautification works at the Hirakud tourist zone, along with inspections of DDRC Sambalpur and Mandelia ground, taking stock of ongoing projects and their implementation status. Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar, additional district magistrate (Revenue) Sudhanshu Bhoi and chief development officer-cum-executive officer of Zilla Parishad Prasanna Patra, were among the dignitaries present during the visit.