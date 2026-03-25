Ensure peaceful Ram Navami: CM tells police

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the upcoming Ram Navami festival on March 27, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday issued firm instructions to Odisha Police to ensure strict maintenance of law and order in the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister emphasised the need for extensive security arrangements and efficient management for smooth conduct of the festival. He directed the top police officials to take all precautionary measures and ensure incident-free celebrations.

Recalling last year’s experience, Majhi noted that Ram Navami in 2025 was conducted peacefully due to proactive policing and preventive measures. He urged the administration to replicate and strengthen those efforts this year as well, with adequate police deployment and vigilant monitoring.

The CM further underlined the importance of maintaining communal harmony and ensuring that people across the state can observe the festival in a peaceful and orderly manner.