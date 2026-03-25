Man arrested for raping 17-year-old girl in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Kotapur area under the Dharmasala police limits here on Tuesday.

The accused is Siba Prasad Mahalik, a native of Nanangara village and known to the 17-year-old girl, said police.

The crime took place on Sunday and came to light after the girl’s mother filed a complaint in Dharmasala police station on Monday night. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused in the early hours of Tuesday.