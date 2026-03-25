Odisha govt reviews West Asia conflict impact on urea supply ahead of crucial kharif season

BHUBANESWAR: With a prolonged conflict in West Asia threatening to squeeze fertiliser and fuel supplies, the state government on Tuesday moved to brace for a possible urea shortage during the ensuing kharif season while keeping a close watch on oil availability and other economic impacts.

Chief secretary Anu Garg on Tuesday held a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan to assess the impact of the conflict on the state’s economy, with particular focus on fertiliser and fuel availability. Disruptions in shipping routes, officials said, could affect urea supplies at a critical juncture for agriculture, placing the government in a difficult position.

Ensuring adequate availability of urea during the ensuing sowing season to safeguard farmers was taken up as a key priority in the meeting which decided to intensify monitoring of fertiliser use to curb overconsumption and prevent hoarding. These could save up to 25 per cent urea and stretch supplies through June-July, if the Middle East situation continues to be critical, sources informed.

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department was asked to submit weekly reports on urea availability for tracking both supply and consumption. It has also been asked to review district-level stocks, seek additional allocation from the Centre if necessary, and look for alternatives such as organic and bio-fertilisers. Officials were cautioned that rising fertiliser prices would have wider implications for agriculture and allied sectors.

The meeting took note that till now there is no shortage of LPG or petrol in the state. However, it was decided to keep a close watch on the availability of industrial fuel including furnace oil, coke and ethanol. It was observed that if there is a shift towards more coal consumption, it will benefit Odisha.