Odisha inks pact for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, sets plan for ‘Har Ghar Jal’ by 2028

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Ministry of Jal Shakti for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0. The agreement will be in force till 2028.

The MoU was signed through a virtual programme held in New Delhi in the presence of Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil along with minister of state V Somanna while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined from Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for the successful rollout of the mission, noting that 77.3 per cent households across the country have been provided tap water connections. He said the extension of the programme till 2028 will accelerate the achievement of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ (water to every household) target.

Majhi said the state has prepared a clear roadmap under JJM 2.0, with emphasis on digital monitoring, public participation, and sustainable operation and maintenance. Around 5,000 rural piped water supply schemes have been mapped under the Sujalam Bharat platform, he said.

The chief minister said the state is currently providing 70 litres of drinking water per person per day and contributing nearly 40 per cent of the project cost. To strengthen citizen-centric services, initiatives such as the Basudha helpline, WhatsApp services and digital grievance platforms have been introduced.

At the grassroots level, Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) are playing a key role in enhancing community participation. ‘Jal Arpan Diwas’ has already been observed in 25 districts, with plans to cover the remaining districts soon, he said.