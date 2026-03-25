Odisha man beats elderly parents to death over property row

ROURKELA: A 42-year-old man allegedly beat his elderly parents to death with an iron pipe over property dispute at the remote Talkijharan village under Lefripada police limits in Sundargarh district, about 130 km from Rourkela, on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Manuel Toppo (70) and his wife Veronika (65). The accused, Patras Toppo, is on the run after allegedly committing the crime.

Police said Patras picked up a fierce quarrel with his father, mother and elder brother Sushil at around 3 pm on Monday over distribution of their family property.

IIC of Lefripada police station Ashok Das said preliminary investigation revealed that a fight broke out between the elderly couple and Patras after the latter demanded his share of the family property. When Manuel and Veronika refused to divide the property and turned down his claim, the accused flew into rage. He grabbed the iron blowpipe kept near the mud stove in their house and reportedly assaulted the elderly couple.