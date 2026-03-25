Railway minister urged to resolve land issue in Odisha's Kharagpur

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of state BJP MPs led by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday met Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking an early resolution to the long-pending land allotment issue of the Railway Employees Cultural Association (RECA) in Kharagpur.

The delegation submitted a memorandum requesting regularisation of around 5,915 sq mtr of land located in the New Settlement area of Khargpur in favour of RECA. The matter has remained unresolved for three decades.

They stated that in 1999, the MPs from Odisha had written to the then prime minister in this regard while former Union minister Debendra Pradhan had also taken up the issue with then Railway minister Ram Naik.