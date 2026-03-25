Ratna Bhandar inventory from March 25, rituals won’t be affected

PURI: The inventorisation of the Ratna Bhandaras of the Shree Jagannath Temple is set to begin from Wednesday.

A schedule for the same has been prepared by the temple administration following the advice of the temple astrologer and the inventory will begin in the auspicious time between 12.09 pm to 1.45 pm on the day. The collector will bring the keys of the Ratna Bhandars from the district treasury and return them to the treasury during the entire duration.

A total of two teams, including a three-member supervisory team led by chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Arabinda Padhee, will take part in the process. The other team will consist of 10 members, including two gemmologists, the temple goldsmith, Bhandar Mekapa (temple treasurer), Pattajoshi Mahpatra, Tadhau Karan, Deula Karan, two members from the temple managing body, and one officer from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Apart from these teams, camera teams, and video recording technicians, will also enter the Ratna Bhandar to document the entire process.

It is mandatory for persons entering the Ratna Bhandar to wear traditional dhoti and gamuchha. The inventory of ornaments and its tallying with the 1978 list will be recorded on camera. A digital catalogue of each ornament will be made.

The gemmologists will determine the type of gems and their quality, while the temple goldsmith will fix the traditional nomenclature of each ornament. This will be recorded in a paper and put with the ornament. The gold ornaments will be wrapped in yellow velvet and placed in the vault.