Top Maoist leader Sukru, four cadres surrender in Kandhamal

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Centre’s deadline to eliminate left-wing extremism by March-end, senior Naxal leader Sukru and four other ultras surrendered before the Kandhamal police on Tuesday.

A state committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), Sukru was carrying a Rs 55 lakh reward on his head. Having spent nearly 30 years in the rebel activities, he was viewed as a key figure within the LWE network operating in the region.

ADG, Anti-Naxal Operations, Sanjeeb Panda told mediapersons that Sukru’s surrender is a significant push for the ongoing efforts to make the state LWE free within the given deadline of March 2026.

Sources said security forces had intensified their operations and surrounded Gumma forest area under Daringbadi police limits in the recent weeks where Sukru was believed to be hiding. On March 8, his family members, from Kurub village under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri district, had also made a public appeal, urging him to surrender and rejoin mainstream society.

Hailing the support of SOG, CRPF, DVF, BSF and Kandhamal SP in the successful operation in the region, Panda said state police had intensified operations against the Maoists in the bordering areas of Kandhamal recently. Besides, awareness was also being carried out on state government’s lucrative surrender policy to bring the rebels to shun violence and join the mainsteam. “The joint efforts finally led Sukru and the other four Maoists to surrender,” he said.