Two detained for attack on Odisha's Soro additional tehsildar

BALASORE: Anantapur police in Balasore district on Tuesday detained two persons from Ainri in connection with the attack on Soro additional tehsildar Krushna Mohan Singh.
On Monday evening, Singh was returning in his official vehicle from Tentei in Soro when he spotted a sand-laden truck at Ainri chowk. Suspecting it to be involved in illegal sand mining, he intercepted the vehicle and began verifying the documents.
While the officer was checking the papers, a group of people arrived at the spot. They along with the truck driver opposed the verification and attacked the officer before fleeing, said police.
The truck driver and helper also escaped, leaving behind the vehicle and its keys. Singh directed that the truck be taken to the police station. However, the accused reportedly returned and snatched the keys, leading to a commotion due to which the road was briefly blocked as more people gathered.
While some locals supported Singh, others opposed the move to take the vehicle to the police station. As he insisted on seizing the truck, he was allegedly attacked again by the sand mafia.
Following this, Singh informed Anantapur police who rushed to the spot and seized the sand-laden truck. A complaint was later filed in Anantapur police station.
“Police have detained two persons in connection with the incident and are interrogating them. A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway,” said Soro IIC Mukund Kumar Murari.