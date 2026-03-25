Two detained for attack on Odisha's Soro additional tehsildar

BALASORE: Anantapur police in Balasore district on Tuesday detained two persons from Ainri in connection with the attack on Soro additional tehsildar Krushna Mohan Singh.

On Monday evening, Singh was returning in his official vehicle from Tentei in Soro when he spotted a sand-laden truck at Ainri chowk. Suspecting it to be involved in illegal sand mining, he intercepted the vehicle and began verifying the documents.

While the officer was checking the papers, a group of people arrived at the spot. They along with the truck driver opposed the verification and attacked the officer before fleeing, said police.