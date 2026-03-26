Conviction in crimes against women highest: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday asserted that the state’s law and order situation has remained ‘largely peaceful’ and under control and he credited proactive policing and intelligence network for preventing major disturbances.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for the Home department in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said maintaining public safety and ensuring security of life and property remain the government’s top priority.

Highlighting the fight against left-wing extremism (LWE), Majhi said Odisha is on the verge of becoming Maoist-free, with the number of extremists reduced to single digits. Between 2025 and March 24, 2026, security forces neutralised 27 hardcore Maoists, including two central committee members, while 77 cadres surrendered. The state is likely to be removed from the Union Home Ministry’s list of Maoist-affected regions soon, he said.

On crime against women, he reiterated a zero-tolerance policy, stating that even a single incident is unacceptable. While total cases remained largely stable at around 48,700 over comparable 18-month periods, several categories showed a decline. Rape cases dropped by 3.5 per cent, molestation by 2.2 pc, acid attacks by 73.3 pc and dowry deaths by 26.1 pc.

Majhi highlighted the significance of conviction rates in crimes against women, which he said rose sharply during his government’s tenure. From 6.7 pc in 2023, the conviction rate jumped to 41 pc in early 2025, touching 62 pc in June 2025, the CM said.

“This conviction rate is probably the highest in the country and reflects my government’s stern stand against such criminals who deserve to be in the jails,” he said.