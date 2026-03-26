Delay in Olive Ridley mass nesting triggers concern

KENDRAPARA: The annual mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles at Nasi-1, Nasi-2 and Eakakulanasi islands in Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is yet to begin this year, triggering concerns among environmentalists.

While 2,05,293 turtles laid eggs between March 14 and 17 at the Rushikulya beach in Ganjam district, the absence of arribada at Gahirmatha has baffled environmentalists. Last year, a record 6,06,933 turtles nested at Gahirmatha between March 5 and 10. This year, however, the mass nesting has been delayed, reportedly due to untimely rain and other environmental factors. Olive Ridleys require dry beaches for nesting.

Forest officials said all necessary arrangements have been made for the arribada. Forest range officer of Gahirmatha Kapilendra Pradhan said, “We are disappointed as the mass nesting has been delayed due to inclement weather. However, we are hopeful as thousands of turtles have already congregated in the waters of Gahirmatha after mating. The beach has also been cleaned for their arrival.”

Pradhan informed that 354 fishermen have been arrested and 39 vessels seized for illegal fishing within the sanctuary since November 1. The government enforces a complete fishing ban in Gahirmatha from November 1 to May 31 every year to protect the endangered Olive Ridleys turtles during their nesting season.

Notably, the turtles had skipped mass nesting at Gahirmatha in 1997, 1998 and 2002. Experts attribute the current delay to factors such as unseasonal rain, coastal erosion, illegal fishing, illumination and regular testing activities at the missile test centre on Abdul Kalam Island near the Nasi islands.