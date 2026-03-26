NIT-Rourkela’s research team gets patent for next-gen intruder detection system

ROURKELA: Innovators at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have secured patent for a fully automated next-generation intelligent surveillance technology to address the challenge of monitoring unauthorised access in large and complex building environments.

Addressing the limitations of the conventional CCTV camera-based surveillance, the new system is fully automated, non-intrusive and can detect, identify and track individuals using integrated thermal imaging technology.

The patented technology titled ‘Unauthorised Person Detection Using Thermal Imaging and Gait Recognition for Intra-Building Security’ has been developed by Prof Samit Ari of the Electronics and Communication Engineering department along with research scholar Mohammad Iman Junaid and MTech graduates Narayan Prasad Sharma and Irshad Ali.

Members of the research team said conventional CCTV camera-based surveillance systems require extensive manual monitoring and analysis, making them prone to human errors. In large setups, tracking individuals across multiple cameras is both difficult and cumbersome, especially under varying lighting conditions and occlusions. But the new technology is smart, efficient and works on its own, requiring minimum human intervention.

The integrated thermal imaging technology helps distinguish humans from the background due to lower infrared noise and enables accurate detection even in inadequate lighting conditions. The research team has used human gait as a biometric identifier. When a person enters a restricted area, the system compares his/her walking pattern with those of authorised individuals. If no match is found, it flags the individual as suspicious and alerts security.

The research team has developed a working prototype with three thermal cameras connected to a central server via USB interfaces. The system detects unauthorised individuals at entry, tracks their movement across multiple checkpoints, maintains a temporary database for unknown individuals, and determines entry and exit patterns based on movement direction.